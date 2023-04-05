SB 566, if it becomes law, would weaken the primary election's very purpose, namely for candidates of the three parties on the ballot to state their case, letting voters decide which candidates best represent their personal political views for the general election in November.

The sponsor of the bill says it's a "test" bill, in effect only for the 2024 election.

Give me a break.

This bill is entirely politically motivated, divisive and destructive of a primary election process that has served us well.

This bill is just one in a series of ill-advised efforts by a Republican supermajority to serve their partisan self-interest rather than trusting the judgment of Montana voters.

Contact your state senator and representative now, urging them to vote: "NO."

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena