Please ask your representative to oppose Senate Bill 557. This is a terrible bill that could undermine democracy in Montana.

SB 557 requires nonprofits who sue the government to disclose their donors. This is an assault on privacy and would discourage charitable donations.

SB 557 requires people who sue to pay for all costs, creating a serious financial barrier against holding government agencies accountable.

SB 557 requires people who sue to seek an injunction, prove that they will win in court, and pay an expensive bond before they can use the courts to defend their rights. This absurd bill requires people who sue to prove that they will win their case before they argue it in court.

SB 557 requires plaintiffs to pay industry and the state's attorneys and expert fees in the event of a loss, even on a technicality, creating a major disincentive for citizens challenging government agencies.

It is our right as Americans to challenge bad government policy. SB 557 makes it harder to ensure that the Montana government protects citizens’ constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.

Call 406-444-4800 to contact your state representative.

Phil Knight,

Bozeman