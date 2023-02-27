Dear fellow Montana voters. Please take note. Senate Bill 372 is being introduced to remove your right to vote on your justices. This is a bill to take away our voting rights. Note the sponsors below, and contact them to oppose this bill which removes your right to vote on Supreme Court justices and district court judges. The senators' solution is to give the Legislature power to appoint justices. WAIT. What about that balance of power between the three branches of government? What about MY RIGHT to vote and make this decision? Now it is the time to speak up, protect your right to make voting decisions.