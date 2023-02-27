Dear fellow Montana voters. Please take note. Senate Bill 372 is being introduced to remove your right to vote on your justices. This is a bill to take away our voting rights. Note the sponsors below, and contact them to oppose this bill which removes your right to vote on Supreme Court justices and district court judges. The senators' solution is to give the Legislature power to appoint justices. WAIT. What about that balance of power between the three branches of government? What about MY RIGHT to vote and make this decision? Now it is the time to speak up, protect your right to make voting decisions.
SENATE BILL NO. 372
Introduced by D. Emrich, T. Manzella, B. Brown, S. Hinebauch, B. Usher, M. Noland, J. Ellsworth, F. Mandeville, T. Vermeire.
A bill for an act entitled: "An Act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana an amendemnet to Article VII, Section 8, of the Montana Constitution to provide for the appointment of Supreme Court justices and District Coujrt judges by the legislature and providing an effect date."
Tell these senators to vote no on SB 372.
Becky Piske,
Helena