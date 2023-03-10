I am writing to ask people to support SB 298, a bill to allow disabled hunters to use crossbow in archery season.

There's not many of us.

Not all of us, including me, can use adaptive equipment, and many of us can't bear cold-weather hunts. I had pneumonia twice and was hospitalized five days in November and again in December.

Disabled have trouble breathing and deal with immune systems. Practicing with a bow is too difficult. We can get proficient with crossbow.

Modern bows hit at 100+ yards, out shooting crossbows. Forty-eight states allow this without a problem. We'd be close to roads while entire back country is open to healthy hunters.

This bill is long overdue. Compassion and logic both agree that no harm will come from this and that some Montanans will be able to get out in warmer weather and make meat for the winter.

I've called my legislators and I hope you will let yours know to vote YES for SB 298.

Steve Yapuncich,

Wyola