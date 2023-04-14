I urge IR readers' support for a critically important bill, SB 250 — if it is amended — to protect and prevent children from the harm of family violence in our state.

This bill can and will save lives, prevent trauma, address issues in the court and child protective services and hopefully contribute to increasing violence-free families SB 250 (Safety of the Child First Act) can and will save lives, prevent trauma, address issues in the court and child protective services and hopefully contribute to increasing violence-free families.

But SB 250 needs to be amended because it eliminates the intent of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Kayden's Law provisions, it removes any funding opportunities for child protection training and, most importantly, it wrongly removes domestic violence abusers' past violent conduct from consideration in child protection decisions.

Wrong because Past behavior is the best indicator of current and future behaviors toward the most vulnerable amongst us. I urge IR readers to ask our area's elected Senators for a YES vote on SB 250 — if it is amended. Contact them at leg.mt.gov/web-messaging.

Frank Kromkowski,

Helena