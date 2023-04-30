SB 154 is facially unconstitutional

To Gov. Greg Gianforte: When on Jan. 4, 2021, you took the oath of office to serve as Montanan’s 25th governor, you solemnly swore to "support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Montana."

Surely, most if not all Montanans know you oppose women’s reproductive freedom, the decision of a woman whether to have an abortion. You do not have to prove your personal, political or religious views on this subject.

But you do have an obligation to abide by your oath to defend the Montana Constitution. SB 154 has reached your desk. The bill is an unlawful attempt by the Legislature to define Montana’s constitutional right to privacy, enshrined in Article II, section 10, as excluding the right to an abortion.

Whether Montana’s constitutional right to privacy encompasses the right to an abortion is not the point of my letter. My point is that the power to interpret the Constitution resides exclusively with the courts, not the Legislature.

SB 154 is facially unconstitutional and a waste of state resources. I respectfully ask you veto SB 154 in accordance with the duties you swore to uphold.

Ann Brodsky,

Helena