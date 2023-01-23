 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SB 154 is disheartening and infuriating

Senate Bill 154 has already passed the Judiciary Committee and aims to remove the right to privacy for abortions.

This will modify Montana’s Constitution. To impinge on privacy in this manner is confounding. This is so disheartening and infuriating. The last election confirmed the majority of Montanans do not agree with infringement on abortion.

Choosing an abortion is a heartbreaking decision based on a complex myriad of health and emotional factors, and the choice belongs with the woman. Please share your voice with your legislator. I feel quite helpless with the legislative makeup and fear this is a “done deal.”

To be crass, pregnancies can only occur with an action by male sperm.

By following the logic of this bill, should the private decision by a male for a choosing a vasectomy or a pregnancy also be stripped away?

Susan Bjerke,

Helena

