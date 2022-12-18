Save the Montana Consumer Counsel

Per the news article, “Legislators Attempting to Muzzle State Consumer Advocate,” the proposed rule requiring the Montana Consumer Counsel to get legislative permission to testify on bills before the energy committee blatantly restricts its independence to fairly represent the interests of energy consumers and ratepayers.

Fighting this unconstitutional rule reminds me of the scene in the Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where the character that Jimmy Stewart played saved the Building and Loan by standing up to the miserly, greedy tyrant Potter, who owned much of the town.

“…This town needs this measly, one-horse institution if only to have someplace people can come without crawling to Potter…”

This state needs this measly, one-horse Montana Consumer Counsel if only that consumers can be represented fairly, be assured the people’s interest will be heard and considered, and our monopoly utility will be fairly regulated.

Please join me in opposing this proposed rule that dismantles the independence of the Consumer Counsel, puts it under the thumb of politicians, and silences the voice of the people.

Rep. and Sen.-elect Mary Ann Dunwell,

Helena