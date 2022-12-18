 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Save the Montana Consumer Counsel

  • 0

Per the news article, “Legislators Attempting to Muzzle State Consumer Advocate,” the proposed rule requiring the Montana Consumer Counsel to get legislative permission to testify on bills before the energy committee blatantly restricts its independence to fairly represent the interests of energy consumers and ratepayers.

Fighting this unconstitutional rule reminds me of the scene in the Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where the character that Jimmy Stewart played saved the Building and Loan by standing up to the miserly, greedy tyrant Potter, who owned much of the town.

“…This town needs this measly, one-horse institution if only to have someplace people can come without crawling to Potter…”

People are also reading…

This state needs this measly, one-horse Montana Consumer Counsel if only that consumers can be represented fairly, be assured the people’s interest will be heard and considered, and our monopoly utility will be fairly regulated.

Please join me in opposing this proposed rule that dismantles the independence of the Consumer Counsel, puts it under the thumb of politicians, and silences the voice of the people.

Rep. and Sen.-elect Mary Ann Dunwell, 

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And then they will come for you

And then they will come for you

We are watching citizens being marginalized. Trans people. Gay people, queer people. Immigrants. Non-Christian people. Should we let those in power, these quasi-fascists, act against these citizens, these human beings without objection, without protest?

Women would be better leaders

Women would be better leaders

One wonders why female political candidates in Montana cannot seem to win in statewide races, despite their stellar and, in most cases, superior qualifications to hold public office.

Communism is ...

Communism is ...

Communism looks like Trump’s Republican Party, which is not good for the people.

Saving consumers at the market

Saving consumers at the market

Earlier this year, Tester secured nearly $8 million for 30 small businesses in the state to process meat locally as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Things to come

Things to come

Hunter Biden’s laptop, Democratic pedo rings, Jewish space lasers, and oh, did I mention Hunter Biden’s laptop?

Time to find solutions

Time to find solutions

The most predictable cause of suicide is untreated mental illness which is exacerbated by substance abuse. Forty percent of people incarcerated in our detention center self-identify as struggling with mental illness.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News