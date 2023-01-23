Save the last tree

Rodney Street will continue to be clearcut unless we act now.

There is a slim chance to save maybe only one tree between 9th and 11th. Their roots may not be compromised … yet. I attended the Jan. 19 meeting on the trees. They solicited opinions from other arborists through pictures. Did they show them 9th to 11th? Photos can be skewed.

Only one opinion is from seeing them in person. There should be a valid in-person second opinion.

Your street is not safe. There was talk of future standards including Tree Protection Zones. However these zones do not actually protect anything. We were told that construction will always override trees.

So it sounds promising to put standards in place but it will actually provide death sentences to more trees because the increased standards will not be met. Rodney Street is described as having “generous boulevards” and yet it was admitted that better standards would not have saved those trees.

The public is merely being placated until they run out of steam and the trees will come down. I challenge the city to put your hypothetical future improvements in place now to save even one legacy tree.

I speak for the trees, will you?

Tonia Bossell,

Helena