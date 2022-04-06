Satre would be leader students deserve

Kay Satre hardly needs my endorsement to succeed in her race for Helena School Board, but she has whole-heartedly earned it. Given her time around town, anyone who has spent any time with her would agree. This recommendation is for anyone that has not met her and who may be unsure of who to entrust the precious reins of education to.

Kay was a student in Helena; she has been a parent to Helena School District students; she has been a phenomenal teacher for years; she is dynamic, intelligent, considerate, thoughtful, straightforward, funny, and when the need arises, unwaveringly objective and direct. She can ask the hard questions and sift through nuances. All of these characteristics embody the kind of leadership that the students, teachers, and parents of Helena School District No. 1 deserve.

Please help ensure that our children’s education is in good hands by voting Satre for School Board.

Matthieu Oppedahl,

Helena

