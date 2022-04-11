Satre will ensure children are taught to love and respect

Please vote in Kay Satre for the school board. Equitable education is needed for all people and Satre will ensure that your children are taught to love and respect the transgender people around them, regardless of the opinions of their parents. She will ensure that kids wear masks in classrooms to protect us all from the most deadly virus in history. She will also ensure that the school maintains its place as the main teacher of morals for your children. In the day and age with people are increasingly thinking that parents are their children's primary educators, Satre will ensure schools maintain that role over the parents. Vote Satre, vote for the children.