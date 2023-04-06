It is too bad that Sen. Gross, D-Billings, did not engage Sen. Emrich, R-Great Falls, and Jeff Laszloffy on the matter of Satan and abortion.

Satan has been around a long time and has been messing with humans since the Garden. Sure, Satan wants to kill babies. But how?

I once pointed out that Roe v. Wade also prohibited governments from requiring abortions. Anti-abortion advocates always responded, “that (requiring abortions) would never happen.”

Never say “never.” Satan takes the long view. Having done away with federal constitutional limits on state and federal governments, we or, I should say, Emrich and Laszloffy, have opened the door.

As long as we are on the subject, what pronoun do we give Satan? Under Sen. Glimm’s, R-Kila, SB 458, Satan doesn’t get a pronoun, since Satan produces neither a large nor a small gamete.

So, if I understand the definition in SB 458, Satan is an “it.” But then, and this is the troubling thing, God would also be an “it.”

Congratulations to Jeff Laszloffy (again) and to Sen. Glimm for taking the pronouns away from God and enshrining the gender definition in the Montana Code.

Satan works in strange ways.

Jeffrey Renz,

Tbilisi, Georgia