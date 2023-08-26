Mary Sheehy Moe’s account of the Montana State Library Commission decision to withdraw from the Montana Library Association (IR Aug. 19) made me shocked, angry and sad.

Before taking this step, it would have been appropriate for the commissioners to inform themselves about the organization and how it helps Montana libraries. There is no evidence this was done. Punishing Montana libraries because the commissioners do not approve of their figurehead president who only serves a one-year term was uncalled for.

I believe it wasn’t the "lesbian Marxist" comment that prompted their decision to withdraw but rather the fact that the American Library Association continues to encourage librarians to offer a well rounded collection to their patrons and to resist censorship by a narrow, biased group.

I hope Montana librarians will continue to push back against this withdrawal and continue to give their patrons the freedom to read what they chose.

Sandra Jarvie,

Helena