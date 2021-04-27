Sanborn for school board

As a retired Helena teacher, I am very aware of the importance a strong school board is to a school district. To be a valued member of a school board one needs to be a good listener, one who is willing to research the facts before making a decision, and is passionate for what is best for children. I have found these traits in Charlotte Sanborn, a candidate for the Helena Board of Trustees. Charlotte is a mother of two young children and is eager to help make the Helena School District a great place for children to learn, explore and prepare to productive members of our community. Charlotte is an amazing pianist and is eager to make the arts an even part of our schools. I encourage you give Charlotte Sanborn your vote as you cast your ballot for Helena Board of Trustees.