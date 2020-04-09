Saddened and angry as coronavirus hits home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve been watching the virus unfold as an interested spectator as the world struggles to contain the beast. Last week that changed when a close friend of mine succumbed in NYC.

I'm both saddened and angry. Saddened for his untimely death. Angry over the failure of our federal government in not responding in time to a crisis that they saw/knew was coming. On March 12 he went to the doctor who advised him to self quarantine and treat it like the flu. The reason he was not tested was that no tests were available. The hope was that if it ran its course, he would recover. He didn’t. Less than two weeks later, he was dead.

Unlike China, America had sufficient warning. Any chance we had to curtail or lessen the impact of the virus was lost when we squandered our window of opportunity in bureaucratic bungling and incompetence.

I've lived long enough to mourn the loss of parents, relatives and friends. What I had not experienced to date was the loss of a lifelong friend. The ties that bind us are irreplaceable and not only do you miss your friend, but part of you is also lost forever.

Matthew Cohn

Helena

