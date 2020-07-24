Sad to see farmers' market close

I feel very sad about the closing of the farmers' market. I know the organizers have worked diligently to make it a safe place. I am particularly concerned about the livelihood of hard working farmers. As a gardener myself, I know some of the planning, and care, and long strenuous days that goes into growing the food. Produce needs to be eaten when it's ripe or it rots. Food is essential. I believe we have the intelligence, creativity, and vision and determination to quickly and safely connect farmers with eaters.