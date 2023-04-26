Dear governor of Montana:

As you know, we can only live life forward.

With that in mind, some of us have made work/life choices that do not fit your system or your values (beliefs, preferences and assumptions). We chose to work with the land or work in rural communities. An investment in a system of day to day work. One of privilege not privileged.

I bought into being a good worker as no one tapped me on the shoulder when graduating high school and told me if I invested in Subaru I would have a financially rich life. I invested in the rural system and purchased student loans.

The rural system can be one of untold strong handshakes. A system where most understand usefulness, dignity and the cycle of life. To your credit, your handshake left a memory with me. Crushing, not strong.

Stephanie Sater,

Helena