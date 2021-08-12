 Skip to main content
Runners have a good role model
Runners have a good role model

As I was walking on the path next to LeGrande Cannon Boulevard, I was approached by a group of runners going in the opposite direction. A gentleman at the front quietly said, “heads up guys, move to the right”. The boys then moved over, while keeping their pace, so I had plenty of room to walk by them. I’m assuming it was their coach at the front that smiled and said, “good morning”, as did several of the runners. I asked one of the boys what group he was running with and he said “Capital High.” Thank you to this coach for being a good role model and to the students for their polite manners.

Shelley Stewart

Helena

