Rosendale will reignite our economy
Rosendale will reignite our economy

During this time of uncertainty, we need a representative in Congress who understands that for Montana businesses to succeed, we must lift regulatory burdens, create a permanent pro-growth tax code, and incentivize innovation and investment in Montana business.

Matt Rosendale has a strong business background and a proven record of supporting pro-business policies. He has reduced taxes, slashed burdensome regulations, and reined in government spending – a record so strong he was twice named a “Champion of Business” by the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

On the other hand, Matt’s opponent Extreme Kathleen Williams is an enemy to Montana businesses. In the state Legislature, Williams voted against over $1 billion in much needed tax relief for Montanans and voted to impose millions in additional taxes and fees on Montana families and businesses. Extreme Kathleen even supported bills to slap burdensome government regulations on Montana farmers and business owners.

Matt Rosendale is the conservative leader Montana needs to reignite our economy and he has an economic recovery plan that will do just that. As an accomplished businessman, we can trust Matt to create jobs and ensure Montana businesses can thrive. I am proud to support Matt Rosendale for the United States Congress and urge all Montanans to join me.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth

Senate District 43

Hamilton

