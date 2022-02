Did you see the article in 2/11 IR titled "Congress OKs sex harassment bill"? Employers won't be able to force sexual harassment cases to go to arbitration instead of going to court. It's a win for employees! It was a bipartisan bill that passed unanimously in the Senate. Also passed in the House. Guess what Montana's Congressman Rosendale voted - nay! And so did 96 other Republicans in the House!