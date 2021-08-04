Rosendale tried to blame security

On Jan. 6, violent rioters attacked the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., under the guise that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost the 2020 election. Although numerous government agencies and courts investigated the rumors of fraud and found no evidence of any improprieties, the rioters stormed the Capitol with the intention of doing harm to lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence.

While trying to achieve their goal, the rioters were filmed attacking security personnel with numerous types of weapons including guns, clubs, pepper spray and large rocks. During the confrontation the rioters were recorded yelling their intent to kill the police, the lawmakers and to hang the vice president. Unfortunately, even with all the evidence showing this was an out-of-control violent mob, our Congressman Matt Rosendale and a few other politicians put the blame for the violence on the brave personnel assigned to protect the Capitol and the people inside.

Rosendale’s statement that it was a “breach of security,” not an armed mob that caused the violence, clearly shows that he’s delusional and should be voted out of office.

If you want to save Montana from politicians like Rosendale, please vote in 2022.

Keith Blount

Butte

Love 0 Funny 12 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0