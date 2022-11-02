Rosendale sticks to his principles

When looking for an elected representative, people look for a plethora of things. However, one of the most important things to look for is someone who is upfront and truthful, and someone who is unafraid to stick to their principles. Throughout his first term in office, current Congressman Rosendale proved that he will do just that.

Congressman Rosendale has reiterated his support for our second amendment rights, the sanctity of life, and the importance of protecting our communities against drugs and crime throughout his campaign and in the Congressional debates and, even if you don’t agree with him on every issue, has proven himself to be a man of his word—which in a world full of crooked politicians is a rarity.

Unsurprisingly, his opponents don’t have the same firm grasp on the issues facing Montanans and the knowledge of how the political process in D.C. works. Instead, they repeated the same irrelevant left-wing talking points and emphasized personal attacks instead of focusing on the issues that are affecting Montanans. It is for this reason that I will be proudly voting for Congressman Matt Rosendale this November, and I hope you will join me in doing the same!

Maryrose Beasley,

Roundup