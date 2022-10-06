Rosendale opposed all legislation beneficial to Montana

The candidates for Montana's Eastern District congressional seat appeared in a debate which I found quite illuminating. The format was quick and fair and the candidates limited to succinct responses which was refreshing. The principal takeaway was that Congressman Rosendale appears to have been completely useless in his first term. Most of his proposed legislation failed to get out of committee and he pervasively voted against supporting proposed legislation from others. Rosendale voted against supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion. He also voted against supporting the Milk River Irrigation Project, an effort to help Montana agriculture and municipalities on the Hi-Line. He opposed support for the Pittman-Robertson Act funding for state fish and wildlife agencies, angering sportsmen and conservationists. The panelists noted that Rosendale opposed all legislation that was beneficial to Montana. I personally feel that electing out-of-state millionaires to represent the best interests of Montana is a mistake. Congressman Rosendale confirms the truth of that belief. With only two voices in the House of Representatives, Montanans should replace him with a more effective voice that understands Montana.