I’ve seen it all now. Matt Rosendale’s whining opinion piece from July 6 falls lockstep with the Trumpian slogan of doubling down on stupidity.

A completely despicable excuse for somebody representing Montana. Many Montanans are conservative, but not this far off the rails. In Mr. Rosendale’s quest to curry favor with the ultra-far-right, is there any low to which he will not drop?