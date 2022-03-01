 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosendale is subverting our democracy

Rep. Matt Rosendale recently stated that the U.S. has no legal or moral obligation to support Ukraine in defending itself from Russian aggression. It appears that Rosendale’s idea of morality includes subverting the results of a free and fair election, suppressing the right to vote, and misrepresenting the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection. While Ukrainians have shown the world the true meaning of courage in defending their democracy, Rosendale has done all that he can to subvert our democracy from within. While moral midgets like Rosendale may grovel at the feet of the authoritarian Trumps and Putins of the world I am encouraged that the democratic nations of the world may finally be obtaining the backbone to fight back against autocracy.

John Hoffland

Helena

