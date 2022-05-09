 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosendale is not fit to be Montana's representative

Rosendale’s relationship with the Wilks Brothers is troubling. Not only is he paid by the Wilks brothers by leasing out two of his oil wells, gets campaign funding, but also repeatedly votes for anti-public-access legislation that benefits the Wilks.

Rosendale says that he supports our farmers and ranchers, but can’t be bothered to attend Montana Farmers Union debates in 2018, 2020 or the 2022 debate a couple weeks ago.

As state insurance commissioner, Rosendale allowed the once-banned, MediShare, back into the state despite having “fraudulent practices for not covering pre-existing conditions or paying for serious injuries.”

Rosendale has zero interest in fixing Montana’s K-12 education system despite the decline in scores, rising dropout rates and more students going out of state for higher education.

Rosendale sold his Maryland property in 2015, then committed tax fraud by claiming the $500,000 as a “loss” on his taxes. In 2018, he illegally coordinated with the NRA and accepted nearly $400,000 in campaign funds.

Montana deserves a representative who will be honest, transparent, caring, hardworking, has integrity and willing to put the needs of Montana first.

James Boyette,

Bozeman

