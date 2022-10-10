Rosendale is an extremist who shames Montana

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been crucial and highly effective, enabling Europe’s largest free country to rout the invaders.

As Russian armies massed, Rosendale introduced legislation to block aid to Ukraine.

The day of the invasion, Rosendale alleged we have “no legal or moral obligation” to aid “either side,” his “moral” position like refusing to aid England as Nazis bombers rain death on London.

As Russian missiles and bombs exploded in Ukraine schools, homes and shopping centers, the House passed a resolution expressing America’s support for Ukraine and opposing any “Russian-controlled … government … ” 425 Republicans and Democrats voted yes. Rosendale — no.

The House voted overwhelmingly in May to send aid to Ukraine. Republican Mike McCaul (Texas) said: “This is a historic vote. It could determine the course of this war, to vote no is a vote for Putin.”

Rosendale? Voted no.

Ukrainians fight for families and the same freedoms of the Declaration of Independence. Putin is a KGB-trained dictator, crushing the freedom of millions, his vision to reconstruct a brutal new iron curtain.

In times like these, Montana needs genuine leadership, not far-out extremism.

Vote for Gary Buchanan, an independent voice for Montana.

John Gatchell,

Helena