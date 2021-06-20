Rosendale is an embarrassment

We commemorate and celebrate July 4, 1776, as the day we gained our freedom and independence. Not everyone in what became the United States of America gained their freedom then. For many in this nation freedom did not occur until almost one hundred years later.

A bill in Congress addressed that and enshrined a national holiday in commemoration and celebration of freedom and independence for all Americans. Fourteen representatives voted against this. The logic of one, Montana’s Matt Rosendale: “Let’s call an ace an ace. This is an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.”

Then, of course, buzzword Matt called for unity and treating everyone equally. A day created out of whole cloth? Critical Race Theory? Identity politics? Really? Learn some history congressman and for once give us some cogent thought as opposed to your typical political hyperbole and tripe. You’re an embarrassment. Montana and America deserve better.

John R. Andrew

Helena

