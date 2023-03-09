Either Matt Rosendale is ignorant beyond comprehension, has the absolute worse advisers on planet Earth or he is a liar only second to Trump.

What politician takes a photo with folks with whom he knows nothing about? That’s akin to being on Bourbon Street and taking a photo with the local escorts who tell you they are ambassadors for the Chamber of Commerce.

Look at his track record. He does zero to represent the citizens of Montana. He is an obstructionist who somehow gets elected without representing any person to the left of Atilla the Hun.

He is an embarrassment to our state. But, I am certain the state Republican leadership will stand with him while condemning past GOP leaders like Marc Racicot.

I would like to know there the current GOP leaders stand with regards to the George H.W. and George W. Bush, Reagan, Nixon, IKE, Goldwater, Teddy, Abe and others.

Bill Bentley,

Helena