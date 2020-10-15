 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosendale is always looking for a higher perch
1 comment

Rosendale is always looking for a higher perch

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

From the moment we elected Matt Rosendale as state auditor, he made plain that he never wanted the job. He shows little interest in his primary responsibility, regulating insurance in Montana. Instead, he devoted all his energy to seeking higher office. Once sworn, he immediately announced a campaign for Senate. That effort failed and he now seeks the House.

From his campaign materials, you would hardly know Rosendale holds the office of auditor. What measures has he enacted to benefit regular Montanans? What has he done to protect us from substantial premium increases? Normally a statewide elected official would emphasize several achievements in office on his or her campaign site. Kathleen Williams has a six-page, single-spaced list of accomplishments and initiatives, from protecting our wildlife and combating drought to bringing the film industry back to this state. Rosendale’s page avoids mentioning his auditor record almost entirely. His chief accomplishment is refusing a pay raise, which is underwhelming when he hasn't identified any success in his office.

Montana has only one House seat. We should elect a candidate who performs rather than one always preoccupied with looking for a higher perch.

Brett Clark

Montana City

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks for saving us, Troy
Letters

Thanks for saving us, Troy

Thank God we have Troy Downing, a millionaire from California with a trophy home at the Yellowstone Club who pleaded guilty to obtaining resid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News