Rosendale is always looking for a higher perch

From the moment we elected Matt Rosendale as state auditor, he made plain that he never wanted the job. He shows little interest in his primary responsibility, regulating insurance in Montana. Instead, he devoted all his energy to seeking higher office. Once sworn, he immediately announced a campaign for Senate. That effort failed and he now seeks the House.

From his campaign materials, you would hardly know Rosendale holds the office of auditor. What measures has he enacted to benefit regular Montanans? What has he done to protect us from substantial premium increases? Normally a statewide elected official would emphasize several achievements in office on his or her campaign site. Kathleen Williams has a six-page, single-spaced list of accomplishments and initiatives, from protecting our wildlife and combating drought to bringing the film industry back to this state. Rosendale’s page avoids mentioning his auditor record almost entirely. His chief accomplishment is refusing a pay raise, which is underwhelming when he hasn't identified any success in his office.