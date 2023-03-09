Re: Rosendale calls neo-Nazi photo op a mistake
Maryland fugitive, Matt Rosendale, has never been accused of being Captain Awareness, but this situation is pretty bad.
Unless...he's not telling us the truth just like Fox News did when they called the 2020 election for Biden?
Too bad we can't subpoena Matt's phone to see who he's been communicating with lately. Or instead maybe we could check on the solid legislation he's been working on lately. Maybe he's going to propose a Bicameral Commission to work on Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid revision in order to modernize it and bring it back to full effect? Hmmm...come to think of it, maybe not.
Mr. Rosendale has proven himself to be a shill for a radical wing of what's left of the Republican Party at a time when Montana really needs good legislators instead of low-grade politicians greasing their own skids.
Joe Jacobs,
East Helena