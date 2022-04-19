Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted against House Resolution 956 that recognizes Ukraine as a sovereign and independent nation. Four hundred and twenty-six congressmen, Republican and Democrats disagreed with Rosendale. That’s 426 to three. His reasoning, Rosendale was quoted as saying, “The U.S. has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict.” Rosendale’s reasoning is as insane and immoral as madman Putin’s is; unless he agrees with Trump’s thinking that Putin is a genius! Then it makes sense to bomb, kill and execute civilians. Rosendale’s no vote does not represent Montana’s moral majority, Democrat, Republican or independent by a long way. It is painfully obvious that Rosendale has lost or never had a moral compass and cannot be trusted to represent and serve Montanans or America. Remember Rosendale also voted against certifying our current legally elected president. If you are keeping score, that is strike three. With Easter season upon us, I suggest Rosendale go to his church, confess his sins, ask forgiveness, beg for mercy, quit his job and go back to Maryland. You have shamed all Montanans and America.