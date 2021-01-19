 Skip to main content
Rosendale has joined the pack
Rosendale has joined the pack

The U.S. representatives, including Matt Rosendale, who voted against impeachment of Donald Trump act as if they are principled and their off-the-charts conservative stance is best for our democracy.

Wrong.

Their goal is to get attention from far-right big funders to further their own individual, political, agendas. The purpose of their stance is to pack the PACs to finance their own campaigns.

Don’t bet the ranch on Rep. Rosendale doing an admirable, fair-minded and well-informed job for Montana. He’s joined the pack.

Janet Seymour

Helena

