Rosendale does not vote with Montana values

I hope most area hunters saw the "Rosendale misfiring on gun tax, groups say" feature in the Oct. 17 Independent Record. The article points out that most hunters overwhelmingly support continuation of the Pittman-Robertson excise tax, which has contributed immensely toward recovering and maintaining wildlife. Rep. Rosendale's bill would end this excise tax. In my view, yet another example of his pattern of not voting with Montanans' values.

To moderate Republicans: I ask that you take a good look at Gary Buchanan's background, public service, and integrity to consider whether your vote for him would provide you better representation in Congress than you now have.

To moderate Democrats: I'd ask the same of you. Everyone, including Penny Ronning, knows that she cannot win this congressional race.

I'm very encouraged to see all the yard signs, bumper stickers, volunteers on street corners supporting Gary Buchanan, as well as the spate of letters to the editor supporting his candidacy. I've seen one letter of support for Ms. Ronning and none for Matt Rosendale. Montana, we can do this and make history.

Jerry Meyer,

Helena

