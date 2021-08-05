 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosendale continues to embarrass
7 comments

Rosendale continues to embarrass

  • 7
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 407 to 16 to expedite immigration rights for the thousands of Afghan interpreters, contractors and their families who fought alongside and in support of our troops in Afghanistan. Many of these allies of the United States face certain death if they remain in their homeland. Just like he voted against honoring the Capitol police, so too did Montana’s Matt Rosendale vote against these heroes. More of those Montana values Matt and his party talk about? He did a great job explaining his vote against the heroic Capitol police officers. Wonder what he will come up with this time? He remains an embarrassment to Montana and this nation.

John R. Andrew

Helena

7 comments
6
10
3
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recognizing police heroism
Letters

Recognizing police heroism

I hope all Montanans have had an opportunity to watch the harrowing July 27 testimony of the police officers fighting back against a violent i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News