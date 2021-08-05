Rosendale continues to embarrass

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 407 to 16 to expedite immigration rights for the thousands of Afghan interpreters, contractors and their families who fought alongside and in support of our troops in Afghanistan. Many of these allies of the United States face certain death if they remain in their homeland. Just like he voted against honoring the Capitol police, so too did Montana’s Matt Rosendale vote against these heroes. More of those Montana values Matt and his party talk about? He did a great job explaining his vote against the heroic Capitol police officers. Wonder what he will come up with this time? He remains an embarrassment to Montana and this nation.