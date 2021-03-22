Rosendale concerned more about Mr. Potato Head than humans

The fetishization of guns was on display in Congress last week with Matt Rosendale’s vote opposing the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act. Bowing to the wishes of those worried that a man might not be able to buy a gun, Rosendale chose to take a misogynist pose instead, simultaneously opposing equal rights for women. Judging from his Twitter feed, he’s more concerned with Mr. Potato Head.

Hopefully, someone will explain to him that his position is out of step with modern society, the Supreme Court, and even the Declaration of Independence. The latter enumerates life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness in a very specific order. While I’m sure there are those who find happiness caressing the cold, hard steel of a phallic death toy, such happiness can not come at the expense of someone else’s life and liberty.