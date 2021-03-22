 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosendale concerned more about Mr. Potato Head than humans
0 comments

Rosendale concerned more about Mr. Potato Head than humans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The fetishization of guns was on display in Congress last week with Matt Rosendale’s vote opposing the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act. Bowing to the wishes of those worried that a man might not be able to buy a gun, Rosendale chose to take a misogynist pose instead, simultaneously opposing equal rights for women. Judging from his Twitter feed, he’s more concerned with Mr. Potato Head.

Hopefully, someone will explain to him that his position is out of step with modern society, the Supreme Court, and even the Declaration of Independence. The latter enumerates life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness in a very specific order. While I’m sure there are those who find happiness caressing the cold, hard steel of a phallic death toy, such happiness can not come at the expense of someone else’s life and liberty.

Perhaps next election, we’ll get a representative who’s more concerned with living, breathing humans than plastic potatoes.

Ross Nelson

Helena

0 comments
3
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines hurts his constituents
Letters

Daines hurts his constituents

Once again Sen. Daines takes action against the people he represents, in support of the few who benefit from the fossil fuel extraction indust…

Letter writer is trolling
Letters

Letter writer is trolling

I’m responding to Jack Wiegman’s letter published Monday. Mr. Wiegman, you are “trolling.” You are deliberately sowing discord, having no real…

Political flags are free speech
Letters

Political flags are free speech

I'm writing in support of Tim Mielke's right to fly a "Trump lost LOL" flag. After past presidential elections, yard signs and other campaign …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News