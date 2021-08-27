Rosendale and Daines want voters to forget their role in attempted coup

In Amsterdam there is a statue of a little boy with his finger in a dike, stopping leaking water which undeterred could wash away the entire dike and flood the lowlands. The statue depicts a legend but it also celebrates the action of one individual saving countless others.

There are numerous candidates for the role of the little boy. Capital Policemen who pushed back against surging numbers of insurrectionists. The Secretary of State in Georgia who declined to “ find”, i.e. create enough votes to alter election results in Georgia and perhaps of the entire 2020 Presidential Election.

Now we are discovering a whole new set of unsung heroes who stood up to and stopped the big lie and who thereby saved our democracy. Jeff Rosen, the acting Attorney General in the waning days of the last administration and others on his staff kept the former President from replacing Rosen with another DOJ attorney who was prepared to issue a series of letters to battleground states, asserting without any evidence that the elections had been compromised, encouraging Republican led Legislatures in those states to replace the duly elected delegates to the Electoral College with delegates supportive of the defeated former President. But for the action of Rosen and other career attorneys at DOJ, the results of the election could have been thrown into doubt and a coup accomplished by the candidate who lost the election, forcing out President Joe Biden.