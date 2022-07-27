 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosendale against access to birth control

He's gone and done it again. Rep. Matt Rosendale has voted against the wishes of his Montana constituency. Just last week he voted "Nay" to House Bill 8373 which would guarantee the right for people to access contraceptives and for doctors and pharmacists to provide them.

Once again it seems that Rosendale is against giving Montana citizens, couples and families the right to make personal decisions about whether and when to have a family. This is particularly contemptuous to all of us, females and their partners, considering that nearly all women, 99%, have used contraception at sometime during their reproductive lives.

It's easy to think "oh, I don't have to worry about something so basic as access to birth control." Please think again. As we all know from recent Supreme Court decisions, constitutional rights can be taken away. Please remember Rosendale's recent stance against your access to contraception when you vote in November.

JoAnn Hanson,

Helena

