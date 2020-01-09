I greatly appreciated Bob Brown’s recent tribute to Theodore Roosevelt. I would add that his famous quote “No man is above the law and no man is below it,” was specifically made while Roosevelt was serving as our president.
Of special interest to Montanans, and contrary to popular national history, is that the first time Roosevelt expressed this in a speech was right here in Montana. The common legend is that the quote originated in his third annual message to Congress on Dec. 7, 1903. In reality it debuted over seven months earlier. Teddy must have liked the sound of it and the response to it. For his famous speech to Congress he changed the words around it, but the only line immortalized in public memory was essentially the same line he first used in speaking to 20,000 citizens on May 27 in Butte, Montana. It came in a portion of the speech where he spoke at length about how, in our country, wealth, power, and social status does not provide an exemption from following the law.
The next day the Great Falls Tribune quoted the president as having said: “Ours is a government of liberty through and under the law. No man is above it and no man is below it. … Whoever he may be, great or small, at whichever end of the social scale he may be, whether his offense take the shape of the crime of greed and cunning, or whether it takes the shape of physical violence, if it is an offense against law it must stopped and, if need be, punished.”
Craig Wright
Helena
And yet democrats believe Biden and his son are above the law. They also believe illegal aliens are above the law and created sanctuary cities to protect them. And sHillary is above the law for violating the security of the country which others went to jail for lesser violations.
Face it libs, you just have Trump Derangement Syndrome stage 4.
Also Trump was impeached on phony charges with no proof.
The LTE says "I would add that his famous quote “No man is above the law and no man is below it,” was specifically made while Roosevelt was serving as our president."
This quote is directly why we have a Constitution, a separation of powers, oaths to be impartial, and in the obvious case of our current predicament, an Impeachment Hearing, charges, and what is supposed to be a fair Trial for the Impeached affording the opportunity to defend himself and for all to hear and see the evidence.
This quote is in place exactly for this very example of when abuse of power and blocking the ability to secure testimony and evidence has happened. Nobody is above the law and nobody is below the law either.
Apparently the quote from a Republican a century ago about the Constitution and the American way is useless to today's Conservative.
Perhaps Jon Tester should read aloud Roosevelt's quote during the Senate's impeachment hearing. Not that it will make any difference to Moscow Mitch.
