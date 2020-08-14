Romano will fight for school funding

Montana needs Melissa Romano as Superintendent of Public Education because she has pledged to fight diversion of public education funds to private schools. This is particularly important after the recent Supreme Court ruling requiring states providing taxpayer dollars to private secular schools to also offer them to private religious schools. This decision widens the door for school privatization activists of all persuasions to divert public dollars to private schools.
Parents clearly have the right to choose private schools or home schooling, just as we all have the right to use private instead of public services – private game preserves instead of national parks, private security guards instead of relying on public law enforcement. Such choices must not involve defunding critical public services that most Montanans rely on – especially one so critical to our common good that it is constitutionally guaranteed.
Unlike Romano, Elsie Arntzen, has a history of supporting use of public funds for private schools, as in her Jan. 24, 2019 appearance at a public-funds-for-private-schools rally, reported on by the IR.
Montana also needs Romano's amazing credentials -- math teacher 18 years, 2018 Teacher of the Year, National Science Foundation Presidential Excellence Award in Math and Science, etc.
Joyce Brown
Helena
