Romano will advocate for students every day

Our election ballot is long but do not overlook the Oﬃce of Public Instruction and candidate Melissa Romano. It’s a critical oﬃce! Our students require and deserve a visionary leader like Melissa to provide necessary guidance to school districts across our state. They are producing our leaders of tomorrow.

Education has never been more important to our youth and our state. We are rapidly transitioning into a knowledge economy. We can’t leave education to chance. We need someone advocating for students every day and that’s what Melissa will do.

With more than 15 years in the classroom, Melissa knows what students need to excel. She is passionate about student success as demonstrated by her national recognition as the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching as well as within Montana having been chosen our state’s Teacher of the Year.

Join us in voting for Melissa Romano for the Oﬃce of Public Instruction. Our students are counting on us.

Rick and Jane Hays

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1