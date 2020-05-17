× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My father Ray Peck, a Montana legislator for nearly 20 years, used to write numerous letters to the editors prior to his death. My family expected I would take over that legacy. Even though I rejected that idea, I believe this candidate deserves my endorsement for her dedication to education and excellence as an educator. Melissa Romano is my choice for superintendent of public instruction. I believe this position requires someone who believes in public education and sees the need for mental health services for our students.

Others recognize her as a master teacher, which I believe is important; she has been a math coach and taught in the primary grades. She served on the Montana Learning Center Board. She received the National Science Foundation Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teacher. She served as president of the Montana Teachers of Math. These experiences prepared her well for a position like this.

If you are in doubt as to her qualifications, please go to her web page and see what she stands for and continues to do. She is my choice.

Pep Jewell is an educator since 1969 as a teacher, counselor, administrator, and middle school advocate.

Pep Jewell

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1