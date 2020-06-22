Romano is leader schools need

How many parents enjoyed home schooling your children the last few months? How many feel the education they received this year was the best ever? Not many I bet. This pandemic has demonstrated what an awesome and difficult job our public schools perform.

Putting it all back together once this is all over will be difficult. Luckily we have someone up to the task in Melissa Romano. She is an award winning educator, who believes in public education. She has a positive vision for public education in Montana. Her opponent does not even believe in public schools. She believes in home schooling and publicly supported religious schools. We need someone who believes in public education as secretary of education.