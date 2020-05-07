Romano advocates for Montana schools and kids

I never understood why Elsie Arntzen wanted to be superintendent of public instruction. As a member of the Legislature, five terms in the House and two in the Senate, her support for public education was sorely lacking. During her time as superintendent, she has continued in the same vein. She has abdicated her responsibility as the chief spokesperson for Montana schools and Montana kids.
Melissa Romano has shown herself to be a great advocate of both. She is a recipient of the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year.
I'm supporting Melissa. I hope you do too.
Janet Andrew
Helena
