Rolfe will make an excellent commissioner
Rolfe will make an excellent commissioner

I have worked with Tom Rolfe on civic projects for several years. I was elected to the city commission three times and worked with a number of county commissioners. I think that qualifies me as someone who knows what characteristics are needed in a local elected official. Tom Rolfe has those characteristics. He listens carefully, is able to separate fact from opinion, and does not approach any issue with preconceived notions. Tom will make an excellent county commissioner who will consciously represent all county citizens. Please vote for Tom Rolfe. Thank you.

Mike DaSilva

Helena

