Rolfe understands the big picture

Tom Rolfe is the only candidate for County Commission who has attended annual budget hearings and learned first hand how the budget process works. Most importantly, he knows why the County is in solid financial condition. He has taken the time to learn and has developed positions that are relevant to the issues. I can say that he is the only candidate who is ready to tackle the tough issues. He understands them and what the citizens of Lewis and Clark County contend with in their personal lives every day. Tom Rolfe will be a commissioner who understands the the big picture. Vote for Tom Rolfe.