The Saturday, April 23 Independent Record included an article about the County Commission approving some trauma counseling and training for public health staffers to help them deal with the hostility from some members of the public to their efforts to protect county citizens during the pandemic. Health Officer Drenda Niemann recounted that the hostility included death threats to her and her staff. Commissioner Andy Hunthausen correctly noted that the requested training was a “no brainer” in light of what had occurred. While Commissioner Rolfe voted to approve the contract, he criticized the Health Officer directly saying she “may have caused some of those issues”, i.e., the threats to her and her staff. Aside from the circular logic, Commissioner Rolfe’s position is offensive and unproductive. Instead of attacking those who were doing everything in their lawful power to address the pandemic and keep our citizens safe during this unprecedented threat to public health (and in doing so, repeating the baseless attacks on public health officials by the far right), Commissioner Rolfe should be supporting his staff and helping to give them to the tools to address the next public health crisis in our County.