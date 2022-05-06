 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rolfe should be supporting his staff

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

The Saturday, April 23 Independent Record included an article about the County Commission approving some trauma counseling and training for public health staffers to help them deal with the hostility from some members of the public to their efforts to protect county citizens during the pandemic. Health Officer Drenda Niemann recounted that the hostility included death threats to her and her staff. Commissioner Andy Hunthausen correctly noted that the requested training was a “no brainer” in light of what had occurred. While Commissioner Rolfe voted to approve the contract, he criticized the Health Officer directly saying she “may have caused some of those issues”, i.e., the threats to her and her staff. Aside from the circular logic, Commissioner Rolfe’s position is offensive and unproductive. Instead of attacking those who were doing everything in their lawful power to address the pandemic and keep our citizens safe during this unprecedented threat to public health (and in doing so, repeating the baseless attacks on public health officials by the far right), Commissioner Rolfe should be supporting his staff and helping to give them to the tools to address the next public health crisis in our County.

People are also reading…

Kim Wilson,

Helena

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Politicians screaming socialism

Politicians screaming socialism

Governors in some Republican led states are opting out of an ongoing federal program that would give an increase to the food stamp programs in…

Total recall

Total recall

I find it very interesting that the majority of Republicans testifying during the insurrection investigating committee can’t remember or recal…

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

To County Commissioner Tom Rolfe: Drenda Niemann and the health department staff worked professionally, conscientiously and courageously throu…

Grateful for rescuers

Grateful for rescuers

Six years ago on Cinco de Mayo the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Quick Response Team saved me and my friend Jim Hill from the cold …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News