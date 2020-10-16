Rolfe is the better choice for commissioner

I voted for Tom Rolfe. I hope you will too.

Tom has staked out positions I don't agree with, certainly, but on balance he is hands down the better of the candidates for Lewis and Clark County Commissioner.

A drive by properties owned by the two candidates tells the story plainly; Tom Rolfe's neighbors probably enjoy living next to someone whose property is neat as a pin. I doubt that his opponent's neighbors feel the same.

Tom Rolfe is a steady hand. Tom Rolfe lives his professed family values; he and his wife have been married for several decades. He shows honor and respect to all, particularly women.

I sure don't agree with Tom on everything, but I am convinced that he will listen with an open mind. No one should agree all the time, but Tom's ability to listen will serve the county well. Tom is honorable, reasonable and respectful to all.

Please join me in voting for stability, civility and progress for Lewis and Clark County.

Vote for Tom Rolfe. The better choice.

Susan Geise

Augusta

