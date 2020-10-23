 Skip to main content
Rolfe has the leadership skills we need
Rolfe has the leadership skills we need

I voted for Tom Rolfe for County Commissioner because Tom has the communication and listening skills and calm, deliberative and thoughtful approach to problem solving and decision-making that will be important as we move forward as a county. I’ve known and interacted frequently with Tom over the last 30 years as my car purchase representative and through numerous Kiwanis committee activities. Tom is a good, hard working, community oriented, and concerned citizen. He will devote “full time” to the tasks of a commissioner and plans, if elected, to retire from his successful longstanding car sales career. He has spent hours listening, learning and assimilating information to prepare for the job. The County would be fortunate to have him as a leader.

Rick Pyfer

Helena

