Rodney Smith case raises concerns

The origin of the right wing, Republican AG taking over the Smith case lay in his belief that his power, his reelection is dependent on the group supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax, anti-mandate, pro ”freedom” to kill others with viruses; and on the pro gun toting, threaten others group. Dropping charges against Smith is emblematic of the Legislature and governor allowing guns, and the commensurate threat, virtually everywhere, and prohibiting Montana businesses from providing for the safety of its employees and customers from guns or viruses.

Judge Seeley did an exceptional job questioning the AG’s stance in the plea agreement, and incidentally, in providing a basis for reporting Oestreicher to Mt. Commission on Practice for either being incompetent or lying, both as to the county attorney’s agreement with the plea and as to the lack of evidence to support the claim of assault.

As to Smith and National Guard, we know from the insurrection Jan. 6, the National Guard has some bad people, sadly damaging to great Guardspersons. Angry, gun toting, anarchists, supported by our Republican leaders by silence and by actions, such as this case, are threats in restaurants and in the Capitol, and threats to democracy.

John BowenHollow

Helena

